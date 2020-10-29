Senator Amy Klobuchar has been a big proponent of mail-in voting this year, but the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that there’s no pandemic exception in the U.S. Constitution to allow the counting of ballots received after Election Day has the Minnesota Democrat scrambling to urge people to vote in person:

BREAKING: Because of LAST MINUTE ruling, Minnesota DO NOT put ballots in mail any more.

In the middle of a pandemic, the Republican Party is doing everything to make it hard for you to vote. Stand up for YOUR rights: Vote in-person or take mail-in ballot directly to ballot box https://t.co/rPlAwN8K0q — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 29, 2020

Wait, Klobuchar blames Republicans?

No, kitten. The state legislature wrote your election laws and statutes. The court is simply enforcing them. This has nothing to do with Republicans. Don't like the laws, elect different people and change them. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) October 30, 2020

Bingo!

If Trump wins, the Democrats push for mass mail in voting and their late realization it was a catastrophic mistake will likely be written about as one of the biggest political malpractices in history https://t.co/YTfs0duqtO — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 30, 2020

It could turn out to be the backfire of the century.

Months to prepare, Supreme Court agrees, yet the Republicans are the problem? https://t.co/kJUzKgH8Oe — The Punned-it. (@REMattersAZ) October 30, 2020

If this were a Republican, Twitter would have already banned her for deliberately attempting to suppress mail-in votes from people who can’t physically vote in-person due to the pandemic. https://t.co/FKFR3c2REC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 30, 2020

It’s hard to doubt that.