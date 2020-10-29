It all started when David From asked for an assessment of certain people:

Frum then made an observation about his own selective list:

Oh really?

There was more to Frum’s thread, but we’ll stop there and focus on the “no women” swipe:

And Frum got some helpful reminders (should he choose not to ignore them):

Oh man, now we feel like we’ve ruined the forced narrative Frum was going for.

That was one of the most forced attempts to get a narrative rolling we’ve seen in a good while.

