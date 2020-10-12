Today the Senate Judiciary Committee had opening statements from senators and the SCOTUS nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. You might have seen some or all of it on any of a number of media outlets, except perhaps CNN. Jeff Greenfield wanted to know why CNN didn’t find today’s hearing to be a high priority:

Judiciary Committee member, Sen. Ted Cruz, was happy to provide a possibility:

That’s the most likely explanation.

They don’t call ’em DNCNN for nothing!

