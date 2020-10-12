The Senate Judicial Committee hearing for Amy Coney Barrett began this morning. With Joe Biden refusing to answer any questions about court-packing (Biden said voters would know his opinion after the election), the Democrats are trying to turn the issue around on Republicans.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has a great thread about Democrat attempts to claim Trump and the Senate Republicans are court-packing if they confirm Judge Barrett before the election:

Sen. Chris Coons just told Chris Wallace on Fox that the Senate confirming Amy Coney Barrett "constitutes court-packing." That statement is constitutionally unintelligible . . . https://t.co/8Vfz9KfAZd — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 11, 2020

“Constitutionally unintelligible” sounds about right:

… Ginsburg herself said in 2016 that the Senate had to do its “job” and vote on such nominations because “there’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year.” … — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 11, 2020

…What concerns me is that Democrats are rationalizing a destructive act of retaliation if they retake the White House and Senate. Ginsburg also denounced court packing as something that would decimate the Court and its legitimacy… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 11, 2020

…It is logically and constitutionally absurd to call the filing of a vacancy on the Court as form of "court packing." It does not increase the size of the Court and is done in complete conformity with the constitutional framework. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 11, 2020

……To say that filing a vacancy on the Supreme Court is "court packing" is like saying that a "Hail Mary" pass at the end of a football game is "intentional grounding." The Constitution expressly allows for such for a nomination and confirmation . . . — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 11, 2020

The Democrat desperation is going to get even more shameless as the Barrett confirmation hearings go on.

This is clearly the new talking point. Coons, Durbin, Harris and more have asserted that filling vacancies in accordance with the Constitution amounts to #courtpacking because the Democrats didn't like the judges chosen. Kudos to @FoxNewsSunday and @jaketapper for pushing back. — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) October 11, 2020

This is not unlike how Harris tried to redefine court-packing during the debate as having too few African Americans on the circuit courts. Democrats are so far off the deep end that they have to redefine terms on the fly to justify their radicalism. https://t.co/vDNdhhNMM5 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) October 12, 2020