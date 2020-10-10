On Bill Maher’s HBO show, he clued in California Rep. Adam Schiff that people are fleeing his state in droves, and then Schiff had a laughable reaction:

Come on, Bill, connect those dots!

Schiff claiming there’s nothing incompatible with progressive policies and businesses’ ability to succeed is undercut by the very things Maher said to him is denial of the highest degree.

Though he’s clearly trying.

Narrator: He couldn’t.

