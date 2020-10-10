A Biden/Harris bus came through Yuma, Arizona, and the leader of the state’s House Dems saw lots of excitement:

.@JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris bus came through Yuma! So many supporters excited to finally be able to cast their vote for #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/Bb6eRSUalM — Charlene Fernandez (@CharleneforAZ) October 9, 2020

Immediately, there was discussion about the definition of “so many”:

Dozens? 😂 — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) October 10, 2020

Joe-mentum!

Lol, I thought this was sarcasm until I realized you’re a dem. #AnemicCrowd 🤣 — Phoebe Beach 🇺🇸 (@PhoebeBeach) October 10, 2020

Is this a parody? It's so hard to tell anymore. https://t.co/uLNR4HBoGC — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 10, 2020

It really is.

44 adults and 2 children… there were more people at the Waffle House down the street. https://t.co/9fHaZur0iw — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 10, 2020

If that's what you call "many" what would you call this 👇 pic.twitter.com/s4JUKPqYY6 — MauryO (@MauryO) October 10, 2020

Below average spreader event. https://t.co/jZZ2aUL894 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 9, 2020

Charles Manson attracted more followers than Joe Biden does. https://t.co/PQMZedkDqB — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) October 10, 2020

Where are the supporters? Behind the bus? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 9, 2020

To paraphrase Bill Clinton, “it depends on what your definition of ‘many’ is.”