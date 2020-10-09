President Trump was on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show for two full hours today, and in reference to Iran, the president said this on the air:
Here’s the video/audio:
BEASTMODE: Trump had a message for the Iranian regime on the Rush Limbaugh Show, and he didn't mince words.https://t.co/jCbW0vYGJ4 pic.twitter.com/oHrfsQCktT
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 9, 2020
Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes then added this:
Reminds me of something Obama used to say: if you always have to tell people how tough you are, you probably aren't. https://t.co/CMxKsjbXYO
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 9, 2020
Hey, why talk tough when you can just send pallets of cash and make nuclear deals?
Soleimani disagrees. 🤷♀️
— Pamela Sue (@PamelaS49806175) October 9, 2020
Soleimani’s unavailable for comment, and it isn’t because of talk. As usual, Rhodes should have sat this one out:
Reminds me about the rise of ISIS and Obama’s Red Line that Assad and Russia walked right over.
— Chaos Actual (@actual_chaos) October 9, 2020
Sending $1.8B in cash to the #1 sponsor of terrorism doesn't make you tough.
It makes you an indirect funder of terrorism.
— Dan (@DanFined) October 9, 2020
Oh really, so did Obama ever figure out whose ass to kick?
— Blue Lives Matter (@Paine_1776) October 9, 2020
Obama never impressed us a tough.
Same for you.https://t.co/xxslNKsWhx
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 9, 2020
Rhodes’ level of self-unawareness remains high.