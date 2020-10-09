Nancy Pelosi and the congressional Democrats come up with a new “scandal” against Trump almost daily and have been doing so for nearly four years. The New York Post has encapsulated Pelosi’s anti-Trump obsessions in grand fashion with today’s cover:
Today's cover: Nancy Pelosi’s latest coup-coup nonsense https://t.co/LTMCBVU8yG pic.twitter.com/dHTXuhIjd0
— New York Post (@nypost) October 9, 2020
They said a lot with just one cover.
The @nypost front page is the absolute gold standard pic.twitter.com/aoSwdaD0vv
— Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) October 9, 2020
She needs to be evaluated. https://t.co/8FeJVPw4Ah
— Tammy Dokurno (@trdok) October 9, 2020
Which makes Pelosi questioning Trump’s mental fitness all the more ironic.