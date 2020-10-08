Today the FBI announced that it has thwarted a plot directed against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

Thankfully the plot was thwarted, but even though many additional facts are unknown right now, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib didn’t waste any time in trying to point to a possible accomplice:

I wonder where they got their motivation from. https://t.co/Sqw8k80SNY pic.twitter.com/mhdSMElz5F — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 8, 2020

Trump’s tweet was in reference to re-opening Michigan, but Tlaib probably knows that.

Independent conservative journalist Jeryl Bier added some facts and context to Tlaib’s tweet:

Obviously we can't get into those evil persons' heads, but to my knowledge, there's no reference to Trump in the charging documents in this case. Does @RashidaTlaib have additional information? https://t.co/ZNTbrlXJJb pic.twitter.com/TAUTCQvVmy — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 8, 2020

Tlaib has no additional information but she won’t let that stop her.

Trump's rhetoric is often reckless, but drawing a direct line like this is dangerous. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 8, 2020

Trump did a series of “liberate” tweets like the Michigan one:

and we should also be keeping an eye on Virginia and Minnesota too pic.twitter.com/VGxp8mZ9Pk — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 8, 2020

Lefties like Tlaib were likely silent when the rhetoric is coming from their own side:

Robby Starbuck added these tweets about one of the suspects:

This is a video of Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Caserta has an anarchist flag behind him and in YouTube videos trashes police. He’s not a Republican, he’s an anarchist. pic.twitter.com/J1vE2qGYL7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

More on the ideology of one of the men who was busted by the FBI for a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In this video he poses in front of an anarchist flag to tell people that the Declaration of Independence is an anarchist document. Brandon Caserta is an anarchist. pic.twitter.com/7PgQkYrNIQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

"By you participating in the government, you’re participating in slavery dude for everyone else." He says voting for anyone "is admitting that you believe in the legitimacy of authority which means you believe in the legitimacy of slavery." Brandon Caserta is an anarchist. pic.twitter.com/8ypXeAP4kH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

But for some reason we’re guessing that there’s very little reality that will cause Rep. Tlaib to change her narrative.