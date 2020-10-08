Last night during the vice presidential debate, Sen. Kamala Harris said that a Biden administration wouldn’t seek to ban fracking:

Progressive Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, weren’t happy with that claim. However, maybe Democrats will breathe a sigh of relief after @Mike_Pence tweeted video of Joe Biden telling their voters something completely different:

Harris herself said the same thing during a Democrat debate earlier this year:

Were Biden and Harris lying then, or now? We’ll assume they’re always lying just to be safe.

Big surprise.

