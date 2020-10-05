As you know, President Trump’s trip to Walter Reed Medical Center and subsequent motorcade around the block proved to be quite a triggering experience for those who would have been triggered anyway no matter what the president did or didn’t do.

Former head of Planned Parenthood, Dr. Leana Wen, sounded off in the most “Resistance MD” way possible:

Well that seems totally medically sound and grounded in reality. Not really:

Wen’s lecture about Trump endangering lives has also overheated irony detectors for a specific reason:

That’s an even better idea.

