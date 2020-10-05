New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo agrees with NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio about targeted school closures and they will begin soon:

JUST IN: All New York City schools located in the nine ZIP codes that have been deemed hot spots for rising COVID-19 cases will be closed, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces. https://t.co/UZ4XGrNjyb — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2020

BREAKING: Gov Cuomo orders NYC schools closed tomorrow in 9 hot spot zip codes – one day ahead of NYC Mayor's plan #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/4OEpcn54kZ — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) October 5, 2020

Cuomo also gave the reason he’s doing so, and it included a claim about where the virus mainly transmits — schools and religious gatherings:

"Where does the virus mainly transmit? – Schools. It's a place where many different communities come together. Schools can be locations of transmission. Religious gatherings especially in some of these communities," – @NYGovCuomo — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) October 5, 2020

First off, the governor seems to have changed his mind:

In April, @NYGovCuomo said "Nursing homes are the single biggest fear in all of this. Vulnerable people in one place — it is the feeding frenzy for this virus…" Now he says schools and religious gatherings.https://t.co/6shiT58gcW https://t.co/cJHvJiozBE — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 5, 2020

People would also like to see some fact checks on Cuomo’s claim:

There is a lot of contradictory evidence on this, but plenty of positive indications that this is not true. This is not the kind of statement that should go unchallenged unless the press is inclined to disregard its own reporting. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 5, 2020

Gov. Cuomo is just lying. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 5, 2020

This is clearly not supported by the evidence… — L. Vicente (@LeoV_68) October 5, 2020

Is this grounded in reality at all? https://t.co/1ytZUFJk2D — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 5, 2020

Cuomo is science-denier and a child-hater. I mean this so false it can only be described as deranged. https://t.co/LDVxiReA20 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 5, 2020

This is anti-scientific evidence. Schools are not demonstrating transmission at all. https://t.co/fwXFiOIHjd — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) October 5, 2020

Where the hell is the fact check on this utterly beyond false statement? https://t.co/gERM7OqN2N — Cʜɪᴢᴀᴅ ⚜️🥃 (@AUChizad) October 5, 2020

Now he's just making stuff up. How is this dishonest hack the Governor of New York? https://t.co/P2GFzVkLu4 — Keegan Nazzari (@Keegan_Nazzari) October 5, 2020

Better to ask NY voters that question.