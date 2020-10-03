Yesterday President Trump, as a precautionary measure, went to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment after testing positive for coronavirus. When Trump left the White House, he walked to Marine One for the trip to the hospital:

Vanity Fair correspondent Gabriel Sherman says a source told him the reason Trump walked to the helicopter:

Trump walked? What were the other options?

Right? If it was “for the visual” maybe Trump should have had himself carried out on a diamond-encrusted palanquin carried by four aides just to cause even more media head explosions.

Trump should have walked all the way to Walter Reed just so journo heads would have exploded everywhere.

LOL. Ah, “journalism.”

President Trump being treated with Remdesivir at Walter Reed

