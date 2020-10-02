Very early in the morning, President Trump announced that he and first lady Melania had tested positive for COVID-19:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Naturally it didn’t take long for MSNBC’s Joy Reid to put on the tinfoil hat labeled “TDS” and pass along her opinion — er, sorry, her “friends” opinions:

Here’s how wrecked Trump’s credibility is at this point: I’ve got a cellphone full of texts from people who aren’t sure whether to believe Trump actually has covid. “He lies so much,” one friend just texted. “Is he just doing this to get out of the debates?” others are texting. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 2, 2020

I had just been about to tweet, asking how soon the Left would begin spinning paranoid conspiracy theories that Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was bogus, but the answer is: Too late. Already happened. Almost instantly. https://t.co/TbzJSBXnIA — The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) October 2, 2020

This tells us about the bubble *you* live in, Joy. https://t.co/2ezxzbqoYq — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 2, 2020

Maybe your hackers know what really happened. https://t.co/7f2f4E9a41 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) October 2, 2020

You've tweeted some dumb shit before, but this is by far your dumbest. @realDonaldTrump thrives on debates. https://t.co/ZGlAUbjWjV — Make America Great Again 🇺🇸 (@sayitnspinit) October 2, 2020

Dear Crazy Person, This says everything about the nutjobs you hang out with than it does about the President's credibility. Ok? Good talk. https://t.co/nO60eKThCt — RBe (@RBPundit) October 2, 2020

As usual, only Joy Reid was smart enough to see through Trump's diabolic COVID ruse https://t.co/1opmk91cw5 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 2, 2020

I think what you're seeing is the mental derangement of Trump Derangerment Syndrome victims. https://t.co/nbDooRMKLX — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) October 2, 2020

She literally made up an FBI investigation into time travelling hackers who wrote racist, homophobic things on her blog, yet hosts a primetime television news show. https://t.co/pN43Xy0W9s — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) October 2, 2020