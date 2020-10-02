Very early in the morning, President Trump announced that he and first lady Melania had tested positive for COVID-19:

Naturally it didn’t take long for MSNBC’s Joy Reid to put on the tinfoil hat labeled “TDS” and pass along her opinion — er, sorry, her “friends” opinions:

THERE it is…

And there’s no more of a bubbly place than the MSNBC bubble!

Blaming somebody else for their own insanity is extra special.

