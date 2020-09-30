As we told you earlier today, former FBI Director James Comey testified remotely before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the bottom line was that he didn’t seem to remember a whole lot. “I don’t know” or “I can’t recall” were very common answers.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley saw a lot to be baffled about:

Comey claiming he didn’t receive a whole lot of information piqued the curiosity of investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson:

None of Comey’s answers (or non-answers) add up.

Comey’s responses sound so familiar, don’t they?

