Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris (or is Joe her running mate?) went to North Carolina today for a campaign event about Trump’s SCOTUS nomination. Harris probably also planned to sound the alarm about climate change and emissions because she arrived in a private jet and we love irony:

JUST NOW: Kamala Harris has just arrived in North Carolina for events in Raleigh today. She’ll be giving remarks about SCOTUS today and will also be holding a “sister to sister” roundtable, which is part of a series of events the campaign has been holding. pic.twitter.com/H6XYZLccix — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) September 28, 2020

During her remarks, Harris naturally slammed the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett because abortion, and there was also a good deal of projection:

#BREAKING: Sen. Kamala Harris responds to Amy Coney Barrett selection: "President Trump and his party and Judge Barrett will overturn the Affordable Care Act… They want to overturn Roe v. Wade." pic.twitter.com/rjKb2i8J95 — The Hill (@thehill) September 28, 2020

Kamala Harris: "It feels sometimes like this is just too much — too much for us to take, too much for our country to take. I think that's what they want you to believe. They want you to feel tired. They want you to feel like your fight doesn't matter. But we will not give up." pic.twitter.com/z2p9ItGMeQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 28, 2020

Reporters were on the scene and assigned their socially distant circles as usual:

What my view is: pic.twitter.com/JvbrIGHyWz — Dawn B. Vaughan (@dawnbvaughan) September 28, 2020

Harris concluded her remarks and then walked out:

Harris read her speech from a teleprompter for the live stream and then left. Did not take any reporter questions. — Dawn B. Vaughan (@dawnbvaughan) September 28, 2020

And from the dead silence we don’t think any reporters even attempted to ask questions:

Sen. Kamala Harris hurries from the podium before she can be asked questions on the Supreme Courthttps://t.co/d1V7QdZe1m pic.twitter.com/k2G05BcAeK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2020

The election is five weeks from tomorrow. VP nominee @KamalaHarris – who would be a heartbeat away from the presidency – doesn’t take a single question from journalists after her prepared remarks. In fact, none bothered to ask any.pic.twitter.com/zwhUfE1yYd — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) September 28, 2020

Do journos think those circled they’re sitting in are also soundproof?

Not one shouted question. Media lapdogs. https://t.co/ZHZ0eJLxwt — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) September 28, 2020

When is the last time she took a question @CBSNews? https://t.co/a6ac8kBtjF — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 28, 2020

The media didn’t even try to shout questions at her. Good little minions. — Rill-Liberty (@ThAlMeArCrEq) September 28, 2020

They must be camels they are so good at carrying water. — Hank Venture (@HankVenture5) September 28, 2020

Not a SINGLE QUESTION being shouted from the press. NOT ONE. — ℤ𝕒ℕ𝕐 (@ZaNY_v2) September 28, 2020

Hmmm…

Monty Python strategy – "Run away! Run-away!" — JimFCoach🇺🇸 (@JimfCoach) September 28, 2020

That appears to be the “strategy” for the foreseeable future.