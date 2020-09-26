The Biden campaign might have called a lid on in-person events for the day (and the 11th time this month), but Joe’s Twitter account keeps humming along thanks to whoever is writing his tweets:

If I'm elected, I won't wait to take action on COVID-19. Minutes after the race is called, I’ll call Dr. Fauci and ask him to stay on. During my transition, I’ll bring together experts and leaders from both parties to chart a path forward. We will overcome this, together. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 26, 2020

Buck Sexton saw the preview of coming attractions and says no thanks:

Biden is going to extend the lockdowns deep into 2021, folks. The Left loves this covid power grab. They want to use the presidency to dictate where you can go, what businesses can open, what freedoms you have. And “wear a mask!” forever. If he wins, the nightmare gets worse https://t.co/atFa4QRtfW — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 26, 2020

It doesn’t seem like “you’re darn right I’ll put you out of work if a couple of people tell me to” is a wise way to try and appeal to swing state voters, but Joe will be Joe.

The more the left can make citizens dependent on government, the more power they get, all under the guise of organic necessity, right? — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) September 26, 2020

All we have to do is look to the liberal run states. That’s a preview — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) September 26, 2020

Bingo.