This afternoon President Trump will announce his nominee to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, and multiple outlets have reported that Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be that person.

Right on cue, the Left came out hurling hate daggers, and Bill Maher joined in as well:

Maher can have occasional displays of sanity and reason, but this obviously wasn’t one such example.

Law professor Jonathan Turley had a thread that addressed Maher’s rant:

‘Nuff said.

Tags: Amy Coney BarrettBill MaherJonathan TurleySCOTUSSupreme Court