The polls have been turning against Joe Biden for the past few weeks (due to multiple factors), but his campaign is maintaining its “basement strategy.” Apparently it isn’t only Joe staying in the basement, and on MSNBC Joe Scarborough gave Democrats a warning:

Trending

There is definitely an incredible “energy gap” (as Byron York noted the other day).

Maybe Team Biden calling more lids will do the trick.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJoe BidenJoe Scarborough