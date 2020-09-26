There have been some eco-alarmists who have given humanity a dozen years or even as little as seven to eight years. But an analysis that was published at ThinkProgress gave the world just 14 months — and that was exactly 14 months ago:
check the date. looks like today’s the day, folks. pic.twitter.com/0rHXsitI3V
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 26, 2020
And we’re still here, right?
i’ve been waiting 14 months to tweet this.
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 26, 2020
Another alarming prediction comes and goes, but fortunately the well of “science” fail is far from dry.
I admire the patience. 😂
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) September 26, 2020
Nice knowing everybody.
finally, habibis, it’s happening… https://t.co/MwUoLGeRSD pic.twitter.com/lEqtGM7Nid
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 26, 2020
Say goodbye to your loved ones. Today is the day. https://t.co/DfcSKOodJC
— Alice (@themodalice) September 26, 2020
So are we all dead and just don’t know it? https://t.co/PfeMRecd8m
— 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret.🇺🇸 (@RobManess) September 26, 2020
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 26, 2020
That joins another instant classic:
https://t.co/RHhAW9StBr pic.twitter.com/xpFwpTBi7C
— Kevin McMahon (@KevinMcMahonYAF) September 26, 2020
But in the end, it was actually ThinkProgress that was on the brink, not the climate:
And at that point, @ThinkProgress had two months to live.
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 26, 2020
Ouch.