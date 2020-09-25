Just because there’s been mayhem in the streets of many American cities over the last few months doesn’t mean there aren’t some civil arguments being presented in order to justify the destruction.

Here’s one such justification that’s sure to have leftist economists nodding their heads in agreement:

Burning down buildings is good because “you can employ a bunch of people to build it back up.” This is your brain on Antifa. pic.twitter.com/KJxfWcEvfC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2020

So it’s confirmed:

Somebody has been watching too many Paul Krugman videos. — HappyMerlot (@HappyMerlot) September 25, 2020

It sure seems that way.

In the off chance this guy has a job, what do you think it is? https://t.co/8ysTGORyDL — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 25, 2020

If the New York Times ever wants to hire a new economist, their search is over.

So antifa is a job-creation organization now? I see a CNN headline in this. — Richard Watts (@rich56ca) September 25, 2020

Oh yeah, we can totally envision the following CNN chyron: Antifa has saved or created more jobs than Trump could ever dream of.”

Is this Krugman behind the mask?! https://t.co/5F4fAHBsK0 — Joe Norman (@normonics) September 25, 2020

Oh dear lord, someone gave them a Krugman book. https://t.co/zq6BG8EPQf — Marty (@woodyfarley) September 25, 2020

The philosophical resemblance is uncanny!

“Hey, I’m just out here creating jobs!” — Jocelyn | Going Godward (@goinggodward) September 25, 2020

Impossible to walk back from this level of insanity — Crazy Death Wish Alan (@CrazyDeathWishA) September 25, 2020

Let’s test that theory on his house. (Parents’ house more likely.) — AnneMarie (@bulliegirl1959) September 25, 2020