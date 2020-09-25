Don’t look now, but Hillary Clinton has had a belated awakening:

#HillaryClinton out there telling people this fine evening to sign up to work in Wisconsin – ❗️ "Wisconsin is a critical swing state." pic.twitter.com/v1SjGwBacn — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) September 25, 2020

LMAO!

That realization comes four or five years too late for Hillary, but it’s nice of her to pass her acquired wisdom on to the Biden campaign.

It's comedy gold ❗️ — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) September 25, 2020

That was probably painful for her — Carole Maskin (@justanurse25) September 25, 2020

You just know it had to be.

Hearing #HillaryClinton "Wisconsin is a critical swing state" made my morning. pic.twitter.com/4HmMFROYFi — Hispanic Conservative 🇺🇸 (@Red1Echo) September 25, 2020

Can she find Wisconsin on a map? — Fat Ninja (@morse_jr) September 25, 2020

While Hillary was at it maybe she should have reminded Joe Biden not to promise to put coal country out of work.