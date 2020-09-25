Don’t look now, but Hillary Clinton has had a belated awakening:
#HillaryClinton out there telling people this fine evening to sign up to work in Wisconsin – ❗️
"Wisconsin is a critical swing state." pic.twitter.com/v1SjGwBacn
— Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) September 25, 2020
LMAO!
That realization comes four or five years too late for Hillary, but it’s nice of her to pass her acquired wisdom on to the Biden campaign.
😅
— Cyclops (@ScottTBrower1) September 25, 2020
It's comedy gold ❗️
— Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) September 25, 2020
That was probably painful for her
— Carole Maskin (@justanurse25) September 25, 2020
You just know it had to be.
— GregEsq (@GregEsq) September 25, 2020
Hearing #HillaryClinton "Wisconsin is a critical swing state" made my morning. pic.twitter.com/4HmMFROYFi
— Hispanic Conservative 🇺🇸 (@Red1Echo) September 25, 2020
I’m dead🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Yx4sjSVpa4
— LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) September 25, 2020
Can she find Wisconsin on a map?
— Fat Ninja (@morse_jr) September 25, 2020
While Hillary was at it maybe she should have reminded Joe Biden not to promise to put coal country out of work.