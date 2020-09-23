Social distancing is still something that’s talked about a lot in the U.S. and even around the world, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem helped provide an example of how it’s done. Watch this video:
This is how we do social distancing in South Dakota. pic.twitter.com/AjegUsKHhv
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 23, 2020
For the most part the governor’s tweet got a big ol’ “‘Merica”-related round of applause:
I love this!! 😂😂😂♥️♥️♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/ZhfzgNUczj
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 23, 2020
This woman 👏🏻🇺🇸 ‘Merica! https://t.co/tds65EUoaM
— Kazantzis for UT Governor 🇺🇸 (@MadelineKaz) September 23, 2020
Dispatches from the liberated zone https://t.co/9rUarCwPoV
— Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) September 23, 2020
But as you might have guessed, a triggering is building:
See, that might be funny if your state didn't just hold a massive superspreader event in Sturgis that killed people. https://t.co/OZeKAMEM8R
— Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) September 23, 2020
How proud you must be. https://t.co/CLAwugXsk3
— Louis Aguirre (@LOUISAGUIRRE) September 23, 2020
https://twitter.com/wendycarrillo/status/1308885053506756610
“Yaaaaayyyy! I killed a thing for fun! Vote for meeeeeee!” https://t.co/QUwA7lenQd
— Left Crew Politics (@LeftCrewPolitic) September 23, 2020
It was a staged, they released a captured bird so she could shoot it for the commercial. Really, a great metaphor for the Repubs. All show, no substance.
— Wash your hands! (@CapalTunnel) September 23, 2020
I sure would like to see evidence that this was a legally harvested pheasant.
— Doug Murano (@muranofiction) September 23, 2020
I can't think of a representation of one's persona that could make me like them less than this short video.
— Mother Horror (@SadieHartmann) September 23, 2020