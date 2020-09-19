Just when you thought the week couldn’t get more insane, we get these reports:

BREAKING NEWS: A package containing the poison ricin and addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted by law enforcement earlier this week, according to two law enforcement officials. @evanperez reports https://t.co/X4vi5mPdNk

From the Washington Examiner:

CNN broke the news on Saturday that the package was intercepted at a mail facility over the past few days, and tests confirmed it contained ricin, a deadly toxin that is naturally occurring in castor beans.

The Washington field office of the FBI told the Washington Examiner, “The FBI and our U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety.”