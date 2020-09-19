There have been many Democrats and media types (again, pardon the redundancy) saying that Mitch McConnell would be a hypocrite to not hold off on a SCOTUS vote until next year.

The Federalists’ Mollie Hemingway explained the difference between apples and oranges for any of them who care to pay attention:

You can disagree with the McConnell rule, which was previously known as the Biden rule, but you should describe it accurately. It's no confirmations in a presidential election year *when senate and presidency are held by different parties.* Doesn't apply this year. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 19, 2020

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the lefty media to note the difference.

Fact check: TRUE.