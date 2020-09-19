There’s so much going on in the country at the moment that Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden couldn’t wait to get out on Saturday and take on all the issues facing America. Oh wait, that’s President Trump. The Biden campaign called it a day at about 8:30 a.m.:

Last Saturday the Biden campaign called it a day at 9 a.m.

Trending

Right?

Especially with an election basically just around the corner.

Joe-mentum!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpJoe Biden