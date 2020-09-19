Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has issued a warning to Republicans if they move to fill the vacant SCOTUS seat before the election:

Final quote from @SenSchumer from Senate Democrats call – a warning: “Let me be clear: if Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans move forward with this, then nothing is off the table for next year. Nothing is off the table.” — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) September 19, 2020

Schumer’s “you’d better be careful or we’ll get ruthless” threat is nothing short of hilariously self-unaware:

Dems’ problem is that they and the media already completely shot their wad during Kavanaugh. Everyone saw what horrific things they were willing to do for power, and are unlikely to be as naive and accommodating this time around. https://t.co/cDJ2kSw3xV — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 19, 2020

After the Russia hoax, the Kavanaugh hoax and the Ukraine hoax, that kind of threat has lost its sting. Nothing's been off the table for the past 4 years. https://t.co/MxMvMZ6CbX — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 19, 2020

As if nothing was off the table anyway? This is a meaningless threat. The Dems have already gone full-tilt crazy. https://t.co/Qmrc62DVnM — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) September 19, 2020

It would be quite hard for Schumer, Pelosi and the Dems to out-crazy themselves after what we’ve seen these last few years.

They’ve already said they are getting rid of the filibuster, and packing the courts IF they take back the senate. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) September 19, 2020

Hey @SenSchumer this isn't news. The GOP is well aware that Democrats are desperate enough to "burn the whole thing down" – we've seen how awful y'all are. More threats do nothing but embolden us. GFY. https://t.co/yCTU4EOm0l — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) September 19, 2020

That's been your position for years. How is this a threat to do anything new? https://t.co/PJKTxXQOl6 — Jonathan Fisk (@RevFisk) September 19, 2020

He’s already said that was the case. His power grab was never going to be conditional, merely a matter of opportunity. — LSUGUY (@LSUGUY_TX) September 19, 2020

Schumer felt differently not long ago for some reason:

D’OH!