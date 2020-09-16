Former FBI agent Peter Strzok is still making the media rounds this month and pushing stories about Trump/Russia collusion while saying he “believes” it to be true (the media can be counted on to not demand that Strzok present actual evidence for his claim).

In spite of his claims that have been debunked, Strzok thinks history will view him kindly, along with Lisa Page, James Comey, et al:

Peter Strzok says history will see him as a patriot defending America. In related news, coffee just came out of my nose. pic.twitter.com/PvohbdTuPT — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 16, 2020

Somebody certainly thinks highly of the BS he’s been pushing. However, history is more likely to record his actions as a cautionary tale about what happens when the FBI is guided to a large degree by political bias.

This guy cant be serious? Is he serious? I really hope he isnt serious. Good god, he may be serious https://t.co/tNVg5PdO7T — Bears x American Watchdog (1-0) (@bears_politics) September 16, 2020

Our government is littered with tools like Strzok. — Rich Meray (@richmeray) September 16, 2020

That’s become abundantly clear in these last four years.