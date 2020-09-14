Former FBI agent Peter Strzok was on Meet the Press yesterday, and he was allowed to say what he “believes” to be true about Trump while not being pushed to back up the claim:

Peter Strzok on Meet The Press: "I believed at the time in 2016, and I continue to believe, that Donald Trump is compromised by the Russians. And when I say that, I mean that they hold leverage over him that makes him incapable of placing the national interest ahead of his own." pic.twitter.com/maeHVQ3Qp4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2020

Wow, Strzok is clinging to that narrative as if it’s a life raft during a storm at sea:

Might want to show your work on this one, G-man. https://t.co/RB0SqVggNE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 14, 2020

Chuck Todd seemed in no rush to push Strzok very hard when it comes to offering actual evidence for his claim.

This is insane. Either he’s an idiot, or he’s lying. https://t.co/3gaFsaaeIb — Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) September 14, 2020

Federal investigators should kinda refrain from making statements like this prefaced with "I believe" What he believes is literally irrelevant. These are Comey's men. https://t.co/X6pHJl9JaK — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 14, 2020

This is literally journalistic malpractice. Only helps Trump with the small handful of persuadeable voters? https://t.co/7B2KENI6CX — Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) September 14, 2020

“Journalistic malpractice” has been on heavy display these last few years.

As Strzok et al. have never shown any shred of evidence for their goofball fantasies, we know they are partisan psychopaths publicly flailing somehow to save themselves. https://t.co/8gO9W3iJPD — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) September 14, 2020

He’s both. Strzok doesn’t believe any of that but he wants us to. He doesn’t want to be held accountable for any of his treachery. — Liana M (@Lianar05) September 14, 2020

It's just amazing that any discussion with Peter Strzok about ANYONE being compromised doesn't begin with his affair with Lisa Page https://t.co/HQAQjXduUc — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 14, 2020

The FBI was apparently full of insane people. https://t.co/aGxLxK64Hd — Eric Wright (@ericpaulwright) September 14, 2020

Peter Strzok is the FBI agent that still thinks Richard Jewell was the Olympic Park Bomber. https://t.co/2KMXd1Q61U — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) September 14, 2020

This is the prototype of a person who knows the MSM will cover for him. Are you kidding me???? We have the e-mails between others in the deep state and him. “Insurance”… — Jane Hughes,MD (@janehughesmd) September 14, 2020

I believed then and I believe now that Peter Strzok participated in a coup against the President of the United States and he belongs in prison. — Erica (@IamAlabamaCrazy) September 13, 2020

Mueller literally proved this not to be true. Peter just can't let it go. 😆🤣😂 https://t.co/LC8Qk8mxhv — Jerad 🇺🇸 (@Jerad_Huep) September 14, 2020

He can’t let it go because he knows what it means if he does.