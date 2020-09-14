Former FBI agent Peter Strzok was on Meet the Press yesterday, and he was allowed to say what he “believes” to be true about Trump while not being pushed to back up the claim:

Wow, Strzok is clinging to that narrative as if it’s a life raft during a storm at sea:

Chuck Todd seemed in no rush to push Strzok very hard when it comes to offering actual evidence for his claim.

“Journalistic malpractice” has been on heavy display these last few years.

He can’t let it go because he knows what it means if he does.

