The Biden campaign is notorious for trying their best to keep Joe in the basement, and today looks to be another one of those days:

The “run out the clock” strategy continues.

White House reporter for CBS News digital Kathryn Watson is wondering why Biden isn’t showing he can out-hustle President Trump:

Maybe the teleprompter’s broken? Or…

Right?

