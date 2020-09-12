The Biden campaign is notorious for trying their best to keep Joe in the basement, and today looks to be another one of those days:

A lid has been called in Wilmington, meaning @JoeBiden is not expected to have any public events today, per @mgroppe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 12, 2020

The “run out the clock” strategy continues.

Lol back to the basement! https://t.co/4m1WeZbOE4 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 12, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump is in Nevada today. Meanwhile, Joe Biden called a lid at 9:15am. There are 52 days until November 3rd. https://t.co/16BBkPozhX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 12, 2020

White House reporter for CBS News digital Kathryn Watson is wondering why Biden isn’t showing he can out-hustle President Trump:

Not sure why Biden isn't doing more to show he can outwork Trump https://t.co/WvW3y5L7Yq — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 12, 2020

And yes I realize there's a pandemic and he shouldn't be out shaking hands. But he has a team of experienced people at his disposal to think up creative ways to campaign safely. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 12, 2020

Maybe the teleprompter’s broken? Or…

Right?

It’s because Joe Biden could NEVER even dream to outwork @realDonaldTrump. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 12, 2020