The Biden campaign is notorious for trying their best to keep Joe in the basement, and today looks to be another one of those days:
A lid has been called in Wilmington, meaning @JoeBiden is not expected to have any public events today, per @mgroppe
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 12, 2020
The “run out the clock” strategy continues.
Lol back to the basement! https://t.co/4m1WeZbOE4
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 12, 2020
.@realDonaldTrump is in Nevada today.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden called a lid at 9:15am.
There are 52 days until November 3rd. https://t.co/16BBkPozhX
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 12, 2020
White House reporter for CBS News digital Kathryn Watson is wondering why Biden isn’t showing he can out-hustle President Trump:
Not sure why Biden isn't doing more to show he can outwork Trump https://t.co/WvW3y5L7Yq
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 12, 2020
And yes I realize there's a pandemic and he shouldn't be out shaking hands. But he has a team of experienced people at his disposal to think up creative ways to campaign safely.
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 12, 2020
Maybe the teleprompter’s broken? Or…
Because he can’t. https://t.co/XRG0KxBvkL
— M (@MWilliams_47) September 12, 2020
because he can’t? https://t.co/ktjhfoahhu
— LegallyBae (@legallybae) September 12, 2020
Right?
It’s because Joe Biden could NEVER even dream to outwork @realDonaldTrump.
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 12, 2020
Oh honey. You're the only person who has to ask this question. https://t.co/g8BuvPphIN
— Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) September 12, 2020