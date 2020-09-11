As we told you earlier, the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks brought with it some attempts to score the cheapest points possible against President Trump.

But that was before law prof Laurence Tribe decided to weigh in, and he might have the most shameless, ridiculous and desperate take of them all:

Ever wonder why the 125,000 lives Donald Trump’s selfishness & recklessness snuffed out this year don’t register the way the 3,000 lives bin Laden’s airline hijackers took on 9/11 do? Slow v fast? Domestic v foreign? Anonymous v identified? My view: Trump = bin Laden x 42. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 11, 2020

Just… wow.

Ever wonder what the effects of #TDS are? 👇 https://t.co/UhgZ2cpNS4 — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) September 11, 2020

Tribe’s take is TDS in extreme overdrive.

COVID-19 is neither domestic nor anonymous. It came from China. https://t.co/uS6WQljsac — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 11, 2020

Is there ANY media person out there who is going to call out this shit?@brianstelter? What is this shit? How is this ok? It's unhinged lunacy and everyone is treating it like legitimate criticism. It's not. These are the ramblings of an INSANE person. https://t.co/W43jGv1TuD — RBe (@RBPundit) September 11, 2020

So if I have this straight, Donald Trump's selfishness/recklessness provoked Andrew Cuomo to force nursing homes to take COVID patients in order to run up the death count. My view: Tribe = Moron x 50. https://t.co/VzGC2GQkep — Beorn (@Beorn2000) September 11, 2020

The moral rot that Trump has exposed in these people is one of the greatest things he has (intentionally or unintentionally) done in office. People who unironically compare Trump to bin Laden or Hitler or any of those evil people should be ignored by all decent people forever https://t.co/2WYRWJZ0yT — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) September 11, 2020

They do a great job of pointing themselves out.

