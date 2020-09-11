As we told you earlier, the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks brought with it some attempts to score the cheapest points possible against President Trump.

But that was before law prof Laurence Tribe decided to weigh in, and he might have the most shameless, ridiculous and desperate take of them all:

Just… wow.

Tribe’s take is TDS in extreme overdrive.

They do a great job of pointing themselves out.

