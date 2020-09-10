The first NFL game of the season started with the Houston Texans opting to remain in the locker room during the National Anthem, and one Kansas City Chiefs player kneeling during:

Texans decided to NOT even take the field for the Star-Spangled Banner. Chiefs ALL stood except for DE Alex Okafor, who kneeled #NFLKickoff #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/xvG2aAapUp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2020

After that the teams met up for an on field “moment of unity” for social justice. A limited crowd was on hand, but it didn’t seem to go over well:

Wow. There appeared to be loud boos from the Kansas City crowd during “the moment of unity,” a call for social justice, as the Chiefs and Texans lined up and linked arms before the NFL opener. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 11, 2020

Because of the thinner-than-usual crowd size, other things can also be heard:

At #NFLKickoff, Chiefs fans boo & someone yells “Trump 2020” as teams lock-arms in “moment of unity” for social justice pic.twitter.com/RB2jtMVoCL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 11, 2020

