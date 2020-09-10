The first NFL game of the season started with the Houston Texans opting to remain in the locker room during the National Anthem, and one Kansas City Chiefs player kneeling during:

After that the teams met up for an on field “moment of unity” for social justice. A limited crowd was on hand, but it didn’t seem to go over well:

Because of the thinner-than-usual crowd size, other things can also be heard:

This was displayed during the “moment of unity”:

