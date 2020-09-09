The audio from Bob Woodward (that dates back to March) that he released to promote a book caught the attention of the last person in Congress who should criticize anybody for downplaying the coronavirus threat. Here’s Nancy Pelosi being her usual shameless, self-unaware self:

Trump and Republicans downplayed the deadly threat of the #coronavirus. Moscow Mitch decided to take a 'pause' rather than help the American people with a strategic plan. Don't be misled. Their failure and denial are costing lives. pic.twitter.com/cC3qyP9QhW — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 9, 2020

Just…wow.

As far as people downplaying the coronavirus threat, this lady should take all the seats. https://t.co/San377OPvt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 9, 2020

Lady, I watched you on television inviting everybody to a big street party in Chinatown well after the threat was known. — Mike MacArthur (@dwightmacarthur) September 9, 2020

You told people to go to Chinatown. https://t.co/wlH38oMwtc — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 9, 2020

On Jan. 31st Trump suspended travel from Wuhan. Nearly a month later you were in Chinatown for photo ops and told the assembled media “Everything is fine here.”

Your direct quote. https://t.co/7rkWTHd1lt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2020

This is Pelosi in late February:

And of course recently Pelosi got busted going inside a salon in spite of the state’s orders, which she claimed was a set-up.

Who was the one that went to a shuttered salon to get her hair done and didn't wear a mask? https://t.co/OrEFGTfAP7 — Renée (@rightwingertoo) September 9, 2020

Here’s something to try, and it’s pretty amazing: