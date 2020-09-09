Joe Biden left the relatively safe confines of his basement again Wednesday and headed to Michigan, where he was greeted by an enthusiastic band of supporters. Trump supporters:

As Joe Biden arrives in Michigan he’s greeted by a crowd of… Trump supporters! #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rll1lejiYz — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 9, 2020

There’s not a ton of “Joe-mentum” in that video:

Can you feel the Biden / Harris excitement?? https://t.co/SJPEbnEJVg — RBe (@RBPundit) September 9, 2020

Oh, it’s palpable! *Eye roll*

As Biden arrived in Michigan, he was greeted by a crowd of…. Trump supporters! Trump supporters waved American flags and Trump 2020 flags chanting, “Four more years! Four more years!” https://t.co/HR3veNmNzX — Villi Wilson❌ (@Conservative_VW) September 9, 2020

Largest crowd he has had since the convention. https://t.co/A8f54gTtNT — Joseph Otwell (@joseph_otwell) September 9, 2020