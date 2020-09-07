With the presidential election less than two months away, Joe Biden is working to up his “working class man of the people” cred”:

It’s time we reward work — not just wealth. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 6, 2020

Nice. But Fox News’ Melissa Francis has a good reminder about the messenger:

(Says a man who has lived off the backs of taxpayers his entire life) https://t.co/AH6GCyRHPH — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) September 7, 2020

D’OH! Biden won’t be quick to point that out.

And managed to spread it around to family members through government contacts. — MorrisOcean1 (@morris_ocean1) September 7, 2020