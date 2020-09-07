With the presidential election less than two months away, Joe Biden is working to up his “working class man of the people” cred”:
It’s time we reward work — not just wealth.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 6, 2020
Nice. But Fox News’ Melissa Francis has a good reminder about the messenger:
(Says a man who has lived off the backs of taxpayers his entire life) https://t.co/AH6GCyRHPH
— Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) September 7, 2020
D’OH! Biden won’t be quick to point that out.
And managed to spread it around to family members through government contacts.
— MorrisOcean1 (@morris_ocean1) September 7, 2020
It is not up to government authorities to "reward" work or wealth in a free society. https://t.co/jf9QpHS5BD
— Aydano Carleial (@ABCarleial) September 7, 2020