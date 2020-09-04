The Biden campaign is touting endorsements from almost two hundred “law enforcement officials”:

What’s the name of one such “law enforcement official”? Don’t be drinking anything when reading this:

Bwa-ha-ha! Come ON.

The Biden campaign will take the “law enforcement” support where they can get it. The full list can be viewed here.

Meanwhile…

