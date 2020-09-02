Believe it or not, Nancy Pelosi just took responsibility for going into a hair salon that has been shuttered due to California’s coronavirus regulations. Well, she didn’t really take responsibility, because that was followed up by an accusation against the salon owner for “setting me up”:

And if you thought that was shameless, Pelosi’s actually taking credit for her rank hypocrisy calling attention to the need to get people back to work:

But it was a “setup”? Unless Pelosi was forced inside, she was a willing participant, not that her ridiculous spin will stop:

Here’s video of a portion of Pelosi’s remarks:

Seriously?

Pelosi has just out-Pelosi’d herself, and it’s insane.

No words.

As for Pelosi’s mask excuse, it’s not being bought:

What’s next?

That sounds so believable we’re afraid to laugh.

Update: Here’s a longer clip:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.

