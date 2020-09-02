Believe it or not, Nancy Pelosi just took responsibility for going into a hair salon that has been shuttered due to California’s coronavirus regulations. Well, she didn’t really take responsibility, because that was followed up by an accusation against the salon owner for “setting me up”:

Pelosi addresses Monday's salon incident:

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to…many times…It was a set up, and I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

“I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up” — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) September 2, 2020

And if you thought that was shameless, Pelosi’s actually taking credit for her rank hypocrisy calling attention to the need to get people back to work:

She says she’s been “inundated" with people in the hair service industry telling her, “Thank you for calling attention to this, we need to get back to work. … Many of them annoyed at the setup, that was there, for a purpose that has nothing to do with ending the crisis.” — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) September 2, 2020

But it was a “setup”? Unless Pelosi was forced inside, she was a willing participant, not that her ridiculous spin will stop:

As for the short clip showing her mask around her neck: “I just had my hair washed. I don’t wear a mask when I’m washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you’re washing your hair? I always wear a mask … And that picture is when I just came out of the bowl.” — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) September 2, 2020

Here’s video of a portion of Pelosi’s remarks:

Speaker Pelosi on leaked video of indoor salon visit: “It was a setup, so I take responsibility for falling for a setup.” pic.twitter.com/9kDFg5yxBs — The Recount (@therecount) September 2, 2020

Seriously?

This is the most epic blame-shift in human history. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) September 2, 2020

Pelosi has just out-Pelosi’d herself, and it’s insane.

Pelosi expects us to believe that her neighborhood hair salon concocted some evil plan to get her a hair appointment and expose her for covid hypocrisy, which she proceeded to voluntarily go along with. https://t.co/5gfbMtnVOV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 2, 2020

No words.

🚨Pelosi claims it’s the Salon’s fault (!) … you know, the people who can’t work at their business due to SF restrictions. They’re the villains here, apparently. She’s the victim of a “setup.” *She’s* owed the apology. Holy s*** that’s brazen. https://t.co/NnW5Jq1rJy — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 2, 2020

Ignore the insane “setup” lie. Focus on the part where Pelosi claims ignorance on salons being closed (*in her own city, as they have been since March*) & tries to take credit for raising awareness about her apparently new discovery that people…uh…need to get back to work. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 2, 2020

Who had “Pelosi hair salon set up” on their 2020 bingo card? — Jason (@jasonhsv) September 2, 2020

Wow. Shorter Pelosi: I believed everyone would protect me as I called these people & expected them to break the rules for me, which they did." Destroying businesses isn't enough, she'll now destroy you if u don't comply w her demands & then *protect her.* #disgusting #dumppelosi https://t.co/jMC0atUaD8 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 2, 2020

lmaooooo "bitch set me up!" https://t.co/xDASrazhrd — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 2, 2020

She's going with the Marion Barry defense. Bold https://t.co/MY9nuEkEdK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 2, 2020

Chris Hansen created setups all the time. Doesn't mean the perps weren't doing something wrong and illegal, @SpeakerPelosi. https://t.co/GyeREPB2Cj — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 2, 2020

ARE YOU F$#-> KIDDING ME? You think am average citizen would hey away with that excuse of their was a fine or charge involved? HELL NO. https://t.co/Mt3BNGh5I5 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 2, 2020

HAHAHAHHAHAH She's blaming the SALON!!! INCREDIBLE https://t.co/Y6T4oIPQr4 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 2, 2020

PELOSI attacks small business owner; accuses her of a setup; demands apology; refuses to work with Republicans to re-fill the PPP that allowed this salon to stay open. #Salongate is peak swamp. https://t.co/pXEV2tBFeL — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) September 2, 2020

As for Pelosi’s mask excuse, it’s not being bought:

Actually yes. Because that’s the rule! https://t.co/obKiYvqAd8 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 2, 2020

I just had hair services done in Washington state, where we are open but restricted for that, and I absolutely wore a mask when my hair was being washed. — Add your name (@corrcomm) September 2, 2020

My daughter just got her hair cut and was made to hold the mask over her face while having her hair washed. Go FY Nanshy. — 🌴🌞🇺🇸The Mrs.🇺🇸🧉⛱ (@Skippeachicky) September 2, 2020

What’s next?

Jerry Nadler will soon be launching a House investigation into whether this "set up" was directly ordered by Vladimir Putin https://t.co/2HGitxGRi8 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 2, 2020

That sounds so believable we’re afraid to laugh.

Update: Here’s a longer clip:

.@SpeakerPelosi blames a small business owner for her using their salon despite a San Fran ban: “It was clearly a setup … they owe me an apology” pic.twitter.com/dYgJ91Kqkw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 2, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.