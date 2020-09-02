After over three straight months of nightly rioting Portland, Oregon, the city’s Mayor Ted Wheeler has seen enough of what he allowed to develop:

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community.

This is what we’re all supposed to be fighting for. But last night saw more senseless violence in Portland. Another minority-owned, local business was destroyed by a violent group of individuals. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) September 2, 2020

Among those who obviously didn’t feel safe in his community was Wheeler himself, who is packing to live in a different location:

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler moving to avoid rioters targeting his home https://t.co/zin3wlwxv8 pic.twitter.com/4YgrDv8vwd — New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2020

Not long ago activists occupied Wheeler’s apartment building and demanded he resign, among other things. Instead Wheeler’s moving.

Brit Hume had a better idea that would be a sign of responsible leadership, which means Wheeler won’t entertain the idea:

And thereby expose a new set of neighbors to the mob? Maybe he could simply decide it’s time to shut down the rioting and accept whatever help is needed to do it. https://t.co/eLeqs7vUAn — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 2, 2020

We won’t hold our breath waiting for Wheeler to demonstrate any actual leadership.

Any public official who cuts and runs from what their lack of leadership caused, should be removed from office. Shameful! #KAG #LawAndOrder — Melik Abdul (@MelikAbdul_) September 2, 2020

How about protecting all of the people instead of those living close by to him . He is a big failure. — Deb Mackenzie (@mackenzie_deb) September 2, 2020

Also, remember when indicated that the violence would stop after federal authorities left? Good times.