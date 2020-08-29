Another night brought with it more attempts at intimidation, this time in Washington, DC, as people tried to eat and drink outdoors:

Aggressive BLM protesters are confronting random people eating out in DC. pic.twitter.com/XzyrzJ3TBe — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Geraldo Rivera saw that and issued a warning:

@JoeBiden beware. Every one of these obnoxious assaults is a vote for @realDonaldTrump — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 30, 2020

It’s possible that even Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz and others recognize that. But what about Joe?

He's asleep… — Boo Radley (@BooRadl11994812) August 30, 2020

Shhhh Biden is sleeping. — 🦅🗽🚓🇺🇸 (@SilverSableye) August 30, 2020

Rivera’s not wrong.