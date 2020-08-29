Another night brought with it more attempts at intimidation, this time in Washington, DC, as people tried to eat and drink outdoors:
Aggressive BLM protesters are confronting random people eating out in DC. pic.twitter.com/XzyrzJ3TBe
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020
Geraldo Rivera saw that and issued a warning:
@JoeBiden beware. Every one of these obnoxious assaults is a vote for @realDonaldTrump
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 30, 2020
It’s possible that even Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz and others recognize that. But what about Joe?
He's asleep…
— Boo Radley (@BooRadl11994812) August 30, 2020
Shhhh Biden is sleeping.
— 🦅🗽🚓🇺🇸 (@SilverSableye) August 30, 2020
Rivera’s not wrong.