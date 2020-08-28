Earlier we told you about the attack on Sen. Rand Paul and his wife, who credited DC police for protecting them from a situation that could have ended up even worse.

Dan Bongino was also in attendance with his wife at Trump’s acceptance speech, and they had their own experience with what the media will refer to as “mostly peaceful protesters”:

Trending

Bongino also tweeted another scene that the media won’t be featuring on their nightly newscasts:

Unreal.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dan bonginoRepublican Convention