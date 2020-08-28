Earlier we told you about the attack on Sen. Rand Paul and his wife, who credited DC police for protecting them from a situation that could have ended up even worse.

Dan Bongino was also in attendance with his wife at Trump’s acceptance speech, and they had their own experience with what the media will refer to as “mostly peaceful protesters”:

Video coming on my show today outside of the White House of BLM terrorists calling Paula, “my bitch wife” after threatening to rape her & assault me. One of the ugliest media hoaxes of our time is the “mostly peaceful” hoax. These are NOT protestors, there are a violent mob. FACT — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 28, 2020

Told these BLM terrorists to watch my show today after they followed us for over a mile threatening my wife and I and calling her a “bitch-ass.” I promised I’d make them famous. Don’t miss the show for a full explanation of how ugly it really was. pic.twitter.com/dxkuPWVwwb — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 28, 2020

Bongino also tweeted another scene that the media won’t be featuring on their nightly newscasts:

These life losers were everywhere outside of the White House yesterday. Imagine being this piece of human garbage and having your parents have to acknowledge that they spawned you. That must be horrible for them. pic.twitter.com/CTrPNK5aVF — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 28, 2020

Unreal.