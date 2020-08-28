‘And there you go’! CNN invites doctor on to explain why COVID-19 spread isn’t as big of a concern for today’s massive DC march as it was for Trump’s acceptance speech

Posted at 4:13 pm on August 28, 2020 by Doug P.

We told you earlier that the social distancing scolds on CNN who were hard at work during President Trump’s acceptance speech seem to have suspended operations for the duration of today’s packed march in Washington, DC.

While many spot an obvious double standards, CNN’s Anderson Cooper hosted a doctor today who explained why the woke “science” is on their side and the massive march isn’t as big of a concern as Trump’s event outside the White House last night:

When did the Babylon Bee get a “science” section?

If Trump tweeted that coronavirus wasn’t a concern at his rallies because his political cause is just he’d probably get suspended by Twitter (or at the very least they’d post a warning).

“Rational” waved bye-bye to the Left long ago.


