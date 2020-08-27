As the Joe Biden campaign continues its current “stay at home” strategy, it’s becoming obvious that the Democrat leadership is trying to find ways to keep it that way. The latest proof could be seen and heard this morning courtesy of Nancy Pelosi, who served up a whopper to hide the real reason Dems would rather have Biden stay in the basement until election day:

"I don't think that there should be any debates," says @SpeakerPelosi. "I wouldn't legitimize a conversation with him nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States." #Election2020 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 27, 2020

Moments ago, @SpeakerPelosi gave advice to @JoeBiden: "I don't think that there should be any debates…I wouldn't legitimize a conversation with [the president]." pic.twitter.com/HYJPEykgCo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2020

Nice try, Nancy, but people will know what that’s all about.

Media: Biden skipping debates is a crazy right wing fever dream Pelosi: https://t.co/Cs7IHLmeGp — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 27, 2020

"Its a crazy conspiracy to say Democrats will try to prevent debates". Amazing https://t.co/9ZFtSH3ZoP — Poe's Law = CEO of Cringe (@undeadscribe) August 27, 2020

Bwahahahaha! But seriously, this would be worse for Dems than just debating. Biden will do fine and they should stop panicking. https://t.co/VPCcBn4UAi — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 27, 2020

That certainly appears to be the case!

Are you afraid of what will happen when someone other than @iamcardib asks @JoeBiden questions? — Danny Batsalkin 🇺🇸 (@iamdima24) August 27, 2020

Insane. Totally ridiculous that Biden and his allies think he can just skate through an election without debating. — Will Bodycot (@willbodycot) August 27, 2020

It helps that they have the media trying to help carry Joe to the finish line.

Full quote even worse. https://t.co/5U29dpFezi — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 27, 2020

This is ridiculous. What she's really saying is that she doesn't think American voters are smart enough to assess the 2 candidates debating issues – that it's better not to give Trump a chance to "mislead" you. This is infantalizing. You want the job, you take the interview. https://t.co/MSKiDuzhCv — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) August 27, 2020

They know they cannot allow Joe Biden to debate publicly. It would confirm what many already assume. Joe Biden to those who doubt his mental well-being "Just Watch Me" We are. https://t.co/A1sEqWg97Q — Scott McCathy (@mrscottmccarthy) August 27, 2020

And Pelosi obviously doesn’t want voters to watch him.