As the Joe Biden campaign continues its current “stay at home” strategy, it’s becoming obvious that the Democrat leadership is trying to find ways to keep it that way. The latest proof could be seen and heard this morning courtesy of Nancy Pelosi, who served up a whopper to hide the real reason Dems would rather have Biden stay in the basement until election day:

Nice try, Nancy, but people will know what that’s all about.

Trending

That certainly appears to be the case!

It helps that they have the media trying to help carry Joe to the finish line.

And Pelosi obviously doesn’t want voters to watch him.

