The CDC has made a

The CDC reversed its guidance to say that people in close contact with a COVID-positive person don't need to get tested. This is not science. It’s politics. Politics that are dangerous to public health. It's indefensible. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 26, 2020

The Trump administration has one COVID strategy: Denial. If you don’t take your temperature, you don’t have a fever. If you don’t test people for COVID, there are fewer cases. Now they are forcing the CDC to fall in line with this head-in-the-sand strategy. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 26, 2020

So, don’t listen to scientists now?

He demands we "listen to the experts!" until the CDC says something that Cuomo doesnt like. Then this moron suddenly becomes the only expert. https://t.co/0w9bFqskvP — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 26, 2020

Scientists make a data-driven recommendation that politician does not like. Politician says scientists are playing politics. The technical term for this is lolcatz The Emperor-Regent-Viscount has bestowed his favor upon contract tracers and those tracers have (make)work to do! https://t.co/akNdZk4Fax — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) August 26, 2020

Cuomo simply asserts all the studies on limited asymptomatic transmission are wrong. Literally a politician trying to overrule science with: "This is not science." Sublime. https://t.co/j8ESq4WZUd — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 26, 2020

LISTEN TO THE SCIENTISTS (until you don't like what they say, then accuse them of politics.) https://t.co/0MT57tkUls — Chris Balfe (@cbalfe) August 26, 2020

The most pathetic part is that Gov. Cuomo actually thinks he did a great job and therefore knows what he’s talking about:

But sending infected people to nursing homes WAS science, right?? https://t.co/jLX7ayiQQv — Duchess of Queens AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) August 26, 2020

Cuomo should really have sat this one out, but he can’t help himself.

Remind me again about your nursing home mandate? — gucci libertarian (@guccilibertaria) August 26, 2020

So NOW we can pick and choose what CDC info we believe? And YOU, Mr. Nursing Home Mandate, are better at science than the CDC? https://t.co/NssDbepMdm — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) August 26, 2020

Well, he loved the CDC a few days ago. Governor Reaper is soulless man. https://t.co/UHapISjSH8 — Mike (@mikeandersonsr) August 26, 2020

You know what was more dangerous and more indefensible? You sending sick patients back into nursing homes and killing tens of thousands of people. https://t.co/LhK2y6zofM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 26, 2020

Listening to scientists…only when you feel like it. https://t.co/AEsUsGi7uM — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 26, 2020

Because “science,” or something.