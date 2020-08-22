President Trump’s tweet this morning saying that the Democrats excluded “under God” from Pledge of Allegiance recitations had the media doing their stuff. Jim Acosta was among them of course:

This is false https://t.co/rJzWTBcfmN — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 22, 2020

Snopes has ruled the claim that “under God” was omitted from recitations of the Pledge of Allegiance is “mostly” false:

This statement is misleading at best. https://t.co/peW3JzuzpF — snopes.com (@snopes) August 21, 2020

Why just “mostly” false? Because it actually happened a couple of times, as Snopes noted:

As worded, this claim that Snopes found to be “mostly false” appears to be… true? pic.twitter.com/KtQzxoWlsi — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 22, 2020

Like if someone was claiming the DNC *never* said “under God” or something, yeah, that’s false. But “the DNC omitted the phrase ‘under God’ from the Pledge of Allegiance in 2020” is a true statement on its face. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 22, 2020

Snopes mentioned a couple of occasions where Trump’s claim was accurate. Here’s one such instance:

For some reason we’re guessing if the political roles were reversed Snopes’ ruling on the original claim would have been “true.”

Exhibit 10 million in Why conservatives don’t trust “fact” “checkers” “True, but Democrats” is the most common ruling https://t.co/FQFAnZFygS — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 22, 2020

Seems very true and its killing them to say it. — Lubbock_Al (@Lubbock_Al) August 22, 2020

“Fact-checkers” have been taking the “false (but kinda true)” approach a lot lately.