In just a few days it will mark three full months that there have been rioters running wild nightly in Portland, Oregon. Last night the mob had their sights set near a police precinct, and there was apparently a Boys & Girls Club van nearby that wasn’t spared some damage:

In addition to Portland Police vehicles being damaged during the riot outside of the North Precinct last night, a Boys and Girls Club van was also damaged. The Portland PB believes the van was damaged by thrown golf balls. pic.twitter.com/bfq8jGT4WF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 22, 2020

How did the police address that? By taking to a loudspeaker to remind the rioters they were damaging the property of a charitable organization:

This is when Portland Police told the crowd about the Boys and Girls Club van being damaged because of thrown objects. pic.twitter.com/pNwKId6pTW — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 22, 2020

“Please stop, that doesn’t belong to the police department.” Yeah, that should do the trick!

Have the cops noticed yet that talking to these idiots like Mr. Garrison isn't working? https://t.co/WANWjMvyFv — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 22, 2020

This is pathetic. Cops are asking rioters to behave. I am embarrassed for them. — Steve BRITT (@colonelbritt) August 22, 2020

Everybody can see what being polite has led to.

Pointless, because the left doesn't care what or who gets hurt in the process. — World's Longest Sigh (@ShidaPenns) August 22, 2020

It’s a good thing Democrats convinced federal officers to pull out and restore the peace a couple weeks ago. #OhWait

Audio is weird, did they actually cheer the damage to the boys and girls van? — charity (@charitabee) August 22, 2020

Would that really be very surprising?

They don't care about the Boys and Girls Club. They don't care about anyone's safety or property. They don't care about America. And the democrats have had every opportunity to call them out and haven't. — Joshua 2415 (@2415_joshua) August 22, 2020

Enough said.