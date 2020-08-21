While the Democrats were wrapping up their virtual convention and Joe Biden was accepting his party’s nomination, there were other things going on in Portland (and elsewhere) that warranted zero mention at the DNC’s event. Here’s the latest from Portland:

“Wake up, mother f—ker wake up!” chant BLM in Portland tonight as they go through residential areas and shut down the streets. pic.twitter.com/DOah2d1yji — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2020

Heck of a situation Mayor Ted Wheeler’s allowed to happen in the city he supposedly “leads”:

This is complete insanity. When will the city leaders bring an end to this terrorism? — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) August 21, 2020

They’re literally campaigning for Trump at this point. — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) August 21, 2020

They have given him so much cannon fodder he could run ads until 2100 without repeating one — HAT, ROOF KOREANS ARE A HUMAN RIGHT (@The_lord_pecan) August 21, 2020

That’s so true.

Who's paying these people? https://t.co/JAiAb1Zrg2 — Ina Garten's Love Slave 🇺🇲 (@TTwi5ted) August 21, 2020

Every Democrat voter in Portland received a free human alarm clock with their vote. Enjoy! https://t.co/zE9iG2rO1a — ۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗJake Deschain (@JakeD3schain) August 21, 2020

Also…lot of people without masks. But hey…Nothing matters. https://t.co/Ps9j41XEGX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 21, 2020

According to the Left’s rules of “science” the virus won’t spread if what’s going on falls under the umbrella of a “protest.”

Apparently, nobody at the @DemConvention could figure out a way to rationalize this so they just ignored it. https://t.co/MxvxWpN6YN — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 21, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.