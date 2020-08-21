In the last few months it’s become abundantly clear why it’s so easy for certain state governors to issue overreaching edicts and ask people to sacrifice: Because they have no intention of actually living by the rules they set for everybody else.

Today’s case-in-point is this report about California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his previous promise to join other state workers in taking a pay cut:

Earlier this year, Gov. Newsom ordered state workers to take a 10% cut to their salaries & he pledged to also take a cut. But the @sacbee_news found Newsom has been withdrawing his full monthly salary of $17,479. His staff blamed an “administrative error”. https://t.co/rZt9AuBUhL — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 21, 2020

Hey, at least they haven’t blamed Trump (at least not yet).

I have my shocked face on right now. Lol! https://t.co/T1acBXjFWK — Jeriamee Leeman (@leemanfarrier) August 21, 2020

Yep, so do we.

It's like when his vineyard could remain open during the pandemic. https://t.co/MgUhNqLaNo — Alison Poole, Sapphic Supremacist🏳️‍🌈 (@RealAlisonPoole) August 21, 2020

So… this "administrative error" is going to be fully corrected retroactively… right? RIGHT?!#PayUpChump https://t.co/AN0Znhnwns — VekTor (@VekTorBK) August 21, 2020

Sounds like something Newsom should have pointed out the first paycheck he was issued instead of waiting for someone else to expose. https://t.co/rdPnlRueeC — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) August 21, 2020

For thee but not for me should be the dnc slogan https://t.co/ijEwgmYVHT — Ronald dahl (@Ronalddahl0069) August 21, 2020

Bet he's had electricity at both his home and his winery this whole time, too. https://t.co/rkWdsDim3S — MaskKat (@MushKat) August 21, 2020

That sounds like a safe bet.