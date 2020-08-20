Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois was on Fox News this morning to spin like the wind. At about the 1:40 mark of this video, Durbin was asked why Democrats have been totally silent about the violence in American cities including Chicago. Durbin pivoted to “blame Trump” in record time:

Actually answer the question? NEVER!

