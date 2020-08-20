Last night’s convention speech by President Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, was chock full of projection and self-unawareness (naturally the media loved it).

But The Babylon Bee boiled Obama’s speech down to just a few words:

Trending

Once again, the Bee accurately sums up the news in a way the mainstream media refuses to do.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Babylon BeeBarack ObamaDemocratic ConventionDNC