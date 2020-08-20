Last night’s convention speech by President Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, was chock full of projection and self-unawareness (naturally the media loved it).
But The Babylon Bee boiled Obama’s speech down to just a few words:
Man Who Intentionally Divided Nation For Eight Years Calls For Unity https://t.co/YllXAtAsq1
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 20, 2020
Once again, the Bee accurately sums up the news in a way the mainstream media refuses to do.
I thought these guys did parody.
— Brian McNamara (@WandLLaw99) August 20, 2020
Satirical news organizations replace traditional news because it's more accurate.
— 7 Screaming Diz-Busters (@DizBusters) August 20, 2020
That feeling you get when The Babylon Bee is a better news source than any mainstream media company. pic.twitter.com/DFw1Q5ZWVF
— loxotic (@loxotic8) August 20, 2020