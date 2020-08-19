As we told you earlier, President Trump was among those calling for a boycott of Ohio-based Goodyear after an employee said a policy on what is and isn’t allowed at work is discriminatory:

Goodyear has released a statement after an employee said the slide presented in a training was discriminatory. https://t.co/H9B1gRu2r7 — WIBW (@wibw) August 18, 2020

According to the picture, “Black Lives Matter” is considered acceptable attire at work, but “Blue Lives Matter,” MAGA hats, etc., are not allowed.

After the backlash, Goodyear tried to clean up the controversy and only ended up stirring things up more:

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020

That didn’t exactly clear things up for many:

Ironically, they never stated the image floating around is fake. They just said it wasn't created or distributed by @goodyear corporate. It would be nice to know the origin of the graphic. https://t.co/WAk5a2g2cq pic.twitter.com/FXZFGHjE6o — Linux O'Beardly (@LinuxOBeardly) August 19, 2020

Notice how they say what the slide wasn’t but not what the slide was. Who made it?

What was it for?

Who saw it? https://t.co/MNtkmTr1XE — Jack Murphy 🇺🇸 (@jackmurphylive) August 19, 2020

In a bizarre and poorly written statement ("upmost," really?), Goodyear confirms that it endorses "Black Lives Matter," an openly Marxist organization, as a "racial justice" matter, while banning the phrase "Blue Lives Matter" for being too political. https://t.co/saZz5tlJHm — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 19, 2020

This is a really weird statement. So where did the visual come from? And they go on to confirm the policy does actually exist, allowing "racial justice" expressions, which are inherently political, but not expressions of support for police. Then they turned off replies. https://t.co/xvvskt2WgN — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 19, 2020

So, can your employees still wear a BLM shirt but not a Blue Lives Matter shirt? For the record, I’m fine with any of the above. An employer has the right to set their culture and uniform, consumers have the option to let that influence their purchases. https://t.co/6gfoU7BB9t — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) August 19, 2020

"Advocacy that fall outside of racial justice and equity"– In other words, viewpoint discrimination. No misconception at all. Cowardly to not allow replies to your BS tweet https://t.co/vjeeEHLSYG — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) August 19, 2020

Translation: Employees may use their free speech to support #BlackLivesMatter & "racial justice" causes but nothing else. Thanks for clarifying that you're doubling down, @Goodyear. PS, it's "utmost" not "upmost"—maybe use some of that diversity training time for English class? https://t.co/X9Hny2MysH — PragerU (@prageru) August 19, 2020

This is not an apology nor is it a pledge to cease support for the radical violent Marxist organization BLM. Boycott continues. Good luck keeping a tire company going without the majority of your customer base. https://t.co/dWCp6kaEMn — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 19, 2020

Also, irony was spotted:

Naturally they locked this to replies. https://t.co/mNvHuaiJqz — Pixiependence❤️🤍💙 ☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) August 19, 2020

How brave – no comments allowed. If BLM is supported then police are not. It’s as simple as that 🤷‍♀️. https://t.co/Ji8j2mTDXM — CTmommy⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ctmommy) August 19, 2020